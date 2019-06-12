Samsung Electronics President Grilled by Prosecutors for 17 Hours

Photo : YONHAP News

Samsung Electronics President Chung Hyun-ho returned home after 17 hours of grilling by prosecutors over alleged involvement in a window dressing scandal at affiliate Samsung BioLogics.The head of the business support task force is known to be one of the closest aides to Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong.At the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office, Chung was questioned about his role in an alleged systematic attempt by the conglomerate to cover up accounting irregularities at the drug maker Samsung BioLogics and its subsidiary, Samsung Bioepis.Samsung BioLogics is suspected of inflating the value of the subsidiary before an initial public offering in 2016.Prosecutors have arrested eight Samsung officials on charges that they ordered the destruction of related evidence and are considering seeking a warrant for Chung's arrest.