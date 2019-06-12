South Korea, Iran Draw 1-1 in Football Friendly

Photo : YONHAP News

A friendly football between South Korea and Iran ended in a 1-1 draw.At the match held Tuesday evening at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Hwang Ui-jo got the host on the scoreboard first with a goal in the 57th minute. However, Defender Kim Young-gwon conceded an own goal five minutes later, dashing South Korea’s hope to end a winless eight-year rally against Iran.Hwang scored in the second consecutive match for the Taegeuk Warriors following the winner he put in for their 1-0 victory over Australia in a friendly held in Busan last Friday.Team Korea will be be summoned again in early September ahead of the second qualification round for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The draw for the second round will be held on July 17th in Doha, Qatar.