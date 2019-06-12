N. Korea to Offer Flowers, Letter at Panmunjeom on Former First Lady's Passing

Photo : YONHAP News

Pyongyang has informed Seoul that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister will deliver flowers and a condolence letter on behalf of Kim at the inter-Korean truce village of Panmunjeom to pay respects over the death of Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.The Unification Ministry said on Wednesday that the delivery will be made at 5 p.m.South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho and Party for Democracy and Peace lawmaker Park Jie-won, who served as presidential chief of staff under Kim Dae-jung, will receive the offerings.At the request of the committee organizing Lee’s funeral, the government on Tuesday conveyed to the North the news of the former first lady’s passing via the South-North liaison office in Gaeseong.When Lee's husband, former President Kim Dae-jung, passed away on August 18th 2009, North Korea sent a six-member delegation to express condolences.The late first lady also visited North Korea in December 2011 to pay respects when former leader and father of Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, passed away. She apparently met with the younger Kim during her visit.