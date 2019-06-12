Economy KOSPI Closes Wednesday Down 0.14%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost three-point-06 points or point-14 percent, on Wednesday. It ended the day at two-thousand-108-point-75.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing four-point-47 points, or point-61 percent, to close at 724-point-32.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened two-point-two won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-182-point-six won.