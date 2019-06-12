Asia's Largest Entertainment Theme Park to be Built in Korea by 2023

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea plans to build Asia’s largest entertainment industry-based theme park near the inter-Korean border.The government of Paju City in Gyeonggi Province and CJ ENM on Wednesday signed a deal to build CJ ENM Contents World in the northwestern city that borders the demilitarized zone that separates the two Koreas.Both the municipal government and the entertainment company said they would swiftly carry out the project designed to attract tourists and jobs to the area.To be built beginning this year across 213-thousand square meters --- the size of 32 soccer fields --- the theme park will be complete by 2023.It will be equipped with more than ten large-sized studios where visitors can experience the entire media creation and production process as well as augmented and virtual reality technologies.Business areas will also be created within the complex and allotted to promising content makers and start-ups.