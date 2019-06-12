S. Korea's Exports to US Rise amid US-China Trade Dispute

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid a deepening trade war between the U.S. and China, Washington has increased imports from South Korea and other Asian countries.A report released on Wednesday by the Korea International Trade Association’s Institute for International Trade showed that U.S. imports of Chinese products targeted by Washington’s sanctions declined by 24-point-seven percent from January to March.However, U.S. imports of products from South Korea rose by 20-point-five percent in the same quarter. Cars, machinery, plastic and rubber products were among the affected items, along with electric, electronic and petrochemical products.Taiwan’s exports to the U.S. of those products jumped more significantly than South Korea at 29-point-one percent, followed by Vietnam at 28-point-three percent.