Chinese Ambassador: Xi Jinping's Visit to S. Korea Not Confirmed Yet

Beijing’s top diplomatic envoy to Seoul says it has not been confirmed whether Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit South Korea this year.Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Qiu Guohong made the remark on Wednesday in a meeting with Representative Yoon Sang-hyun, head of the National Assembly’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee. However, the ambassador said the two countries are working to make it happen.Yoon later told reporters that Qiu told him that overall, Seoul-Beijing relations are back on the right track, although it is still not at the ideal level.The Chinese envoy was also known to have said the two nations will further their ties through joint efforts.