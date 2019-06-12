'S. Korea Knew in Advance Kim Sent Letter to Trump'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s presidential office says it was aware that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump before the news first broke.Presidential secretary for public relations Yoon Do-han confirmed Seoul’s advance knowledge of the matter in a text message sent to reporters on Wednesday, but declined further comment.Speaking with reporters at the White House on Tuesday, Trump said that he received a “beautiful letter” from Kim the previous day.While refusing to reveal the contents of the letter, Trump said he appreciates the letter, adding the U.S. has good relations with the North and that something positive will happen. The letter was delivered ahead of the first anniversary of the U.S.- North Korea summit in Singapore.