NHK: N. Korea's Missile Facilities May Be up and Running

Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese media outlet has speculated that North Korea may be operating a major missile production site.NHK on Wednesday disclosed a review of the North’s Sanumdong site near Pyongyang which it conducted together with U.S. satellite imagery provider Planet and Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey in California.They compared commercial satellite imagery taken of the site in March with the ones taken in June of 2018 ahead of the first North Korea-U.S. summit.NHK said a large-sized building that was under construction previously was confirmed to have been built while multiple new buildings were also observed being constructed. Some vehicles were also spotted moving within the missile facilities in the site.A researcher at the Middlebury Institute told NHK there is a possibility that the North has expanded its missile manufacturing abilities and is operating the facilities.