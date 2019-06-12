Seoul Vows Efforts to Help Bring Progress on Denuclearization Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says it will do all it can to help bring about substantial progress on the complete denuclearization of North Korea through dialogue with the North based on its close coordination with the U.S.Unification Ministry Spokesman Lee Sang-min relayed the government’s stance in a regular media briefing on Wednesday, coinciding with the first anniversary of the historic North Korea-U.S. summit in Singapore.He said momentum for denuclearization negotiations is being sustained, citing Washington and Pyongyang's willingness to continue talks.The spokesman said that the three inter-Korean summits and two North Korea-U.S. summits held so far demonstrate that the Korea peace process is moving forward.On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump revealed that he received a “very personal, very warm, very nice letter” from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and said he expects something "positive" will happen.