'S. Korea to Continue Humanitarian Aid for N. Korea Regardless of Situations'

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul says Seoul will continue its humanitarian assistance for North Korea regardless of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.Minister Kim made the remark in a meeting on Wednesday between the government and the ruling Democratic Party's members of the National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee, adding Seoul is currently pushing for humanitarian aid given the North’s food crisis.He said the government is making efforts to help create the right environment and conditions for the U.S. and the North to hold their third summit and produce successful results.The minister added that it is a very important time right now in the denuclearization and peace process of the Korean Peninsula.