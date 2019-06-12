CFC Relocation to Pyeongtaek to Enhance Joint Operations with US

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's Defense Minister says relocation of the headquarters of the Combined Forces Command(CFC) will enhance the efficiency of joint operations by the South Korea-U.S. alliance.Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo offered the assurance Wednesday to senior military leaders, including from the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, during a meeting to assess the progress on the U.S.’ planned transfer of wartime operational control(OPCON) to South Korea.Jeong’s remark comes days after Seoul agreed to move the CFC headquarters from the Yongsan Garrison in central Seoul to the U.S.' Camp Humphreys in Pyeongtaek.The minister also assessed preparatory efforts ahead of the planned testing of Seoul’s initial operational capability(IOC) aimed to evaluate its readiness for the OPCON transition.He said the two allies staged rehearsals in March for the testing to be held in the second half of the year, adding they have enhanced the mission capability of an envisioned command of U.S.-South Korea forces.Jeong explained there has also been considerable progress in efforts to choose evaluation tasks necessary for the IOC testing and field joint inspectors to conduct related tests.