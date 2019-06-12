Kim Jong-un's Sister Delivers Flowers over Passing of Fmr S. Korean First Lady

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister has delivered a letter of condolence and flowers on his behalf to pay final respects to Lee Hee-ho, the widow of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung.Kim Yo-jong handed the offerings in remembrance of the former first lady to officials from the South at the Unification Pavilion in the truce village of Panmunjom at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.The items were received on the spot by South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, Vice Unification Minister Suh Ho and Party for Democracy and Peace lawmaker Park Jie-won, who served as presidential chief of staff under Kim Dae-jung.The Unification Ministry earlier revealed that Pyongyang had informed Seoul of its plan to send the leader’s sister for the delivery via the joint liaison office in Gaeseong.The South Korean government conveyed to the North the news of Lee’s passing on Tuesday at the request of the organizers for the former first lady’s funeral.The late first lady visited North Korea in December 2011 to pay respects when former leader and father of Kim Jong-un, Kim Jong-il, passed away.