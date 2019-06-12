Pres. Moon to Hold Summit with Norwegian Prime Minister

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will hold a summit on Thursday with Norway’s Prime Minister Erna Solberg in Oslo.Moon is expected to discuss ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the hydrogen energy sector, an area which Norway excels in and which coincides with his administration's policy of expanding Korea's hydrogen economy.He also plans to discuss ways to expand cooperation in shipbuilding and marine engineering as well as affairs related to the Arctic.Following the summit, Moon and Solberg will sign a series of agreements and memoranda of understanding before holding a joint news conference.Earlier on Wednesday, Moon attended the Oslo Forum, where he called for the swift resumption of dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea. He shared a desire for an inter-Korean summit to take place before U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea at the end of this month.