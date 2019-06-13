President Moon Wants To Meet Kim Jong-un Before Trump's Visit to Seoul

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean President Moon Jae-in said that it would be desirable for him to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un before U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea scheduled for the end of this month.Moon said in a question and answer session after delivering a speech at the Oslo Forum in Norway on Wednesday that he is ready to meet Kim anytime, but that it is ultimately up to the North Korean leader to decide if and when they will meet.The president added that it would also be desirable for Kim and Trump to meet soon as passion for dialogue may cool off after an extended period without talks.He said that although it may seem that relations are deadlocked, momentum for dialogue continues between the U.S. and North Korea as the two countries are exchanging warm correspondence.Moon added that South Korea and the U.S. are sharing information on such communication.He said he also appreciates Norway, Finland and Sweden -- the three Nordic nations which he is visiting during his current week-long trip -- for their support for dialogue with North Korea, pointing out that they have helped the two Koreas and the U.S. deepen trust and understanding.