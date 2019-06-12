Union, Management at Renault Samsung Reach Tentative Deal

Photo : YONHAP News

The management and labor at Renault Samsung Motors reached a second tentative agreement on wages and working conditions on Wednesday.Union members will vote Friday on whether to accept the deal.The two sides began negotiations in June last year and finally produced a tentative accord last month. They agreed on compensation payment levels, performance-based bonuses and improved working conditions for the employees, among other things.But nearly 52 percent of union members voted down the deal. An all-out workers strike and partial lockout imposed by management followed thereafter.The union, however, called off the strike and returned to the negotiating table on Wednesday, and a second agreement with the company was subsequently reached.