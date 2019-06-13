Trump 'In No Rush' to Resume Talks with N. Korea, but Maintains Positive Outlook

Photo : KBS News

Anchor: U.S. President Donald Trump has offered a positive outlook for negotiations with North Korea but also reaffirmed an earlier stance that he would not rush to resume such talks. Trump’s comments came as U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun met with members of the United Nations Security Council to discuss recent developments regarding North Korea.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: One year after shaking hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore, U.S. President Donald Trump remained positive about working with Pyongyang, but reiterated that he will take his time. In the interim, he said sanctions against the North remain on.Speaking at the White House during a joint press conference with Polish President Andrzej Duda on Wednesday, Trump used the phrase “in no rush” three times and “in no hurry” once.[Sound bite: US President Donald Trump (English)]"​I think we're going to do very well with North Korea over a period of time. I'm in no rush. The sanctions are on. We got our hostages back. Our remains are coming back."Asked about the details of a letter that he claimed to have received from Kim on Monday, Trump said the letter was “unexpected” and repeated his earlier description of it as “very warm, very nice.” He added that the content of the letter would be disclosed at some point, but did not specify when.The comments came on the same day that U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun held a closed-door meeting with envoys from the 15 members of the UN Security Council(UNSC).South Korea's Permanent Representative to the UN Cho Tae-yul also attended the meeting as a representative of a relevant party to Korean Peninsula issues.Biegun is said to have discussed the direction that should be taken in order to break the current deadlock with Pyongyang.According to a diplomatic source who attended the meeting, Biegun referred to Kim's letter to Trump and the North Korean leader's offer of condolences over the death of the widow of former South Korean President Kim Dae-jung as "positive signals."Biegun is also said to have talked about sanctions on the North, an issue amplified the previous day when the U.S. and dozens of its allies reportedly sent a signed document to the UN sanctions committee calling for an immediate halt on fuel deliveries to North Korea.According to media reports, the document asserted that while North Korea is permitted to import up to 500-thousand barrels of oil, it has exceeded the annual cap through illicit ship-to-ship transfers.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.