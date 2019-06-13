Moon Vows to Emulate Norway in Pursuit of Peace

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday during a state visit to Norway that South Korea would emulate the Northern European country's tireless pursuit towards peace.Moon also thanked Oslo for supporting efforts to achieve complete denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula during a state banquet held at the Norwegian Royal Palace hosted by King Harald V.He said that Korea and Norway share many similarities, as both overcame the limitations of being a peninsular state and charted their destinies through trade and open door policies.Citing a proverb, “many small streams make a big river," Moon expressed hope that his visit can serve to expand bilateral exchanges.King Harald said that the two countries have been cooperating ever since the Korean War based on a mutual desire for peace.He also commended the leadership Moon displayed by transcending political differences through sports, showcased during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics last year.