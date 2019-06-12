Body Recovered from Danube Confirmed to be S. Korean

Photo : YONHAP News

A body recovered from the Danube River on Wednesday has been confirmed to be one of the four South Koreans that were missing from the deadly tourist boat sinking in Hungary two weeks ago.A Foreign Ministry official in Seoul said Thursday that the body, retrieved some 110 kilometers downstream from the accident site, was confirmed to belong to a South Korean man in his 60s who was aboard the boat.Thirty-three South Koreans were on board the Hableany when it sank on May 29th after it was hit by a larger cruise ship. The latest recovery brings the total number of confirmed Korean deaths to 23.Seven South Koreans were rescued and three remain missing. The two Hungarians on board, including the ship's captain, died in the accident.Four other bodies were recovered from the vessel while it was partially submerged during the salvage operation on Tuesday.Additional search operations inside the vessel since then have revealed no evidence of the three South Koreans that remain missing.