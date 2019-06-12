Economy KOSPI Closes Thursday Down 0.27%

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost five-point-60 points, or point-27 percent, on Thursday. It ended the day at two-thousand-103-point-15.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose, gaining two-point-36 points, or point-33 percent, to close at 726-point-68.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened point-five-won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-183-point-one won.