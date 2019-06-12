Unification Ministry Working to Realize Inter-Korean Summit at Early Date

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul's Unification Ministry is exerting efforts to realize an inter-Korean summit of a top-down format at an early date.A ministry official made this remark while speaking to reporters Thursday when asked about President Moon Jae-in's speech made in Norway the previous day.Moon had stressed the need for a cross-border summit before South Korea-U.S. summit talks take place at the end of this month.On whether Seoul has proposed or plans to propose high-level talks with Pyongyang to discuss a possible summit, the official said efforts for a summit are being explored in a larger framework at the present stage so such a proposal is not yet being considered.After giving a keynote speech at the Oslo Forum held at the University of Oslo on Wednesday, President Moon said he is always ready to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.But he said it depends on Chairman Kim to decide whether that will happen and if so, when.Moon added it is better to meet the North Korean leader before U.S. President Donald Trump visits South Korea later this month.