Funeral for First Lady to be Held Friday as Public Ceremony

Photo : YONHAP News

The funeral for former first lady Lee Hee-ho will be held at Seoul National Cemetery on Friday morning as a public ceremony attended by some two thousand dignitaries and ordinary citizens.Lee's son Kim Hong-gul and the joint chiefs of the funeral preparation committee told reporters on Thursday that members of the public can also attend the service.The prime minister, National Assembly speaker, party leaders and heads of social organizations will attend the hour-long ceremony starting at 9:30 a.m.The burial that will follow will only be attended by funeral committee officials and family due to the confined space of the site.Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon will give an eulogy on behalf of the government.