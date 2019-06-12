S. Korea, Norway to Jointly Develop Robots, Future Ships

South Korea and Norway will jointly develop key future technologies in fields including robotics and eco-friendly, autonomous vessels.
Seoul's Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry said on Thursday that four MOUs on cooperation were signed between Korean and Norwegian industries as President Moon Jae-in is in the northern European country on a state visit.
Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo urged the two countries' industries to continue
joint research and technological development.
Norway has advanced technologies in future ship-related sectors and Seoul expects the latest agreements to generate synergy for both sides in shipbuilding.
South Korea won more than half of all ship orders placed by Norway last year.