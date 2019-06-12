S. Korea, Norway to Jointly Develop Robots, Future Ships

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Norway will jointly develop key future technologies in fields including robotics and eco-friendly, autonomous vessels.Seoul's Trade, Industry and Energy Ministry said on Thursday that four MOUs on cooperation were signed between Korean and Norwegian industries as President Moon Jae-in is in the northern European country on a state visit.Industry Minister Sung Yun-mo urged the two countries' industries to continuejoint research and technological development.Norway has advanced technologies in future ship-related sectors and Seoul expects the latest agreements to generate synergy for both sides in shipbuilding.South Korea won more than half of all ship orders placed by Norway last year.