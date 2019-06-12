N. Korea Turns Down Proposed Joint Events to Mark 2000 Summit

Photo : YONHAP News

Joint inter-Korean events to mark the 19th anniversary of the 2000 summit between the two Koreas will not be held.In a press release on Thursday, a South Korean committee dedicated to implementing the agreement of the inter-Korean summit meeting held on June 15th, 2000 said that North Korea has turned down the plan proposed by Seoul to mark the anniversary, citing "concerns on the current situation on the Korean Peninsula and cross-border ties."The committee had proposed joint events be held in Pyongyang. It said the North declined the offer in a letter sent last Saturday.Respective committees on the 2000 summit in the two Koreas and overseas will instead carry out individual events while issuing a joint statement of appeal.Events in South Korea including a peace march and exhibitions will begin Saturday afternoon at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul.