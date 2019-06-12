Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's foreign ministry says no decision has been made yet as to whether there will be a summit between Seoul and Tokyo this month and if so how it will be held.A senior ministry official was responding to a question from reporters on Thursday over a media report that said Japan is considering holding an informal bilateral summit with South Korea on the sidelines of the G20 Summit to be held in Osaka from June 28th.Some media outlets published the speculation, saying a formal summit would be difficult given the prolonged bilateral disputes over various issues, including Japan’s wartime forced labor of Koreans.Asked about Seoul’s stance to Tokyo’s demand to establish an arbitration committee involving a third party over the forced labor issue, the official said the South Korean government is carefully reviewing it.