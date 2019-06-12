11 S. Korean Films Being Screened Across London

Photo : YONHAP News

The London Asian Film Festival is showing nearly a dozen South Korean films this year in venues chosen for their association with the films.Eleven South Korean films have been selected for viewing and are being shown from March through September.Three old films, including “Hyperbolae of Youth” produced in 1956, were screened at London's Cinema Museum, where comedian and actor Charlie Chaplin used to live. The National Gallery of British Art showed “Painted Fire,” a 2002 film about a Joseon-era peasant painter.The 2013 film, “Face Reader,” will be screened at the National Portrait Gallery next month. In September, Bong Joon-ho’s 2006 film, “The Host, which features a fictional monster on the Han River, will be shown at outdoor screenings along the River Thames.