CNN: Kim Jong-un's Letter to Trump Significant for Timing, not for Substance

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s recent letter sent to U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly contained little substance and few details.CNN posted an analysis of the letter on Thursday, based on interviews with unidentified U.S. government officials.However, CNN said the letter is significant given its timing, with administration officials viewing it as a “reset” of the stalled dialogue between the U.S. and the North and setting the tone for a possible third summit between Kim and Trump.CNN also noted that the letter contains no threat from Pyongyang that it will withdraw from dialogue or resume nuclear tests.On Tuesday, President Trump said he received a “beautiful letter” from Kim the previous day. Wednesday marked the one-year anniversary of their first summit in Singapore.