Moon: Inter-Korean Summit in June Is Up to Kim Jong-un

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in says holding a fourth inter-Korean summit in June is not impossible and is up to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.The South Korean leader made the remark on Thursday during a joint press conference in Oslo following his summit with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg.Responding to questions on whether Moon and Kim can meet again as Moon is set to hold a summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Seoul this month, Moon said he doesn't know, but it's possible given the two Korea's experience of arranging summits quickly. He said the exact timing will be determined by Kim.Moon also addressed Kim’s recent letter to President Trump and said the North Korean leader made a “very interesting” comment in the letter. However, Moon said he cannot reveal the contents beyond what Trump has already revealed.On inter-Korean relations, Moon emphasized their connection with the nuclear disarmament of the North.He said in order for Seoul-Pyongyang relations to develop in earnest, economic cooperation, including the resumption of the Gaeseong Industrial Complex, is needed.However, he said economic cooperation will be only possible when international sanctions on the regime are lifted so there should be practical progress on the North’s denuclearization.He said South Korea’s role is to keep pushing so such a situation can be swiftly realized.