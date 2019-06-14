Moon to Speak about Peace, Denuclearization at Swedish Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in will deliver a speech describing his vision for peace on the Korean Peninsula during his last leg of a week-long Northern European trip.Moon arrived in Stockholm on Thursday, and is scheduled to deliver the speech to Sweden’s parliament Friday morning.The president will likely cite Sweden’s dismantlement of its own nuclear program in the 1960s as an example for the successful denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, as well as the Nordic country’s inter-Korean diplomatic efforts.Sweden arranged the first-ever talks between the two Koreas and the U.S. in past denuclearization negotiations, and is one of a handful of countries that maintains an embassy in both Seoul and Pyongyang.There is speculation that Moon’s speech will serve to appeal directly to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un regarding the nuclear issue and may encourage related steps Pyongyang can take towards denuclearization.The president's planned speech in Sweden comes days after Kim sent a letter to U.S. President Donald Trump, who says the two have a good relationship.During his three-day state visit to Sweden, Moon will also attend an official welcoming ceremony, hosted by King Carl XVI, Gustaf and hold a summit with Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.