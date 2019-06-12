Public Spectator Events Planned in Seoul for U20 World Cup Final

Photo : YONHAP News

People in Seoul are expected to take to the streets over the weekend to cheer on the South Korean men's football team as it looks to secure its first-ever FIFA U-20 World Cup championship this upcoming Sunday.Several districts in the city are organizing spectator events. Seocho District in southern Seoul said on Friday that it will host a street cheering event right outside Gangnam subway station for the U-20 World Cup final from 10 p.m. on Saturday.Participants can follow the game live, as a large screen will be setup at the event.The final between South Korea and Ukraine will begin in Lodz, Poland at 1 a.m. Sunday Korea time.The South Korean men's U-20 football team beat Ecuador 1-0 in the semifinals earlier this week, and is now one win away from becoming the first men's national team to win a FIFA championship.Team Korea is 5-1 overall in the tournament, and has knocked off challenging opponents such as Argentina, Senegal and Japan.