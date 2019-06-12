S. Korea, Hungary Continue Cooperation in Search for 3 S. Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Hungary have agreed to continue cooperating in the search for those who remain missing following a deadly boat sinking late last month.A South Korean emergency response team dispatched to Hungary said the agreement was made with the Hungarian national police agency on Thursday local time.Under the agreement, Hungarian authorities will continue to support search operations along the Danube River and deploy assets such as a helicopter, boats and around 60 agents towards such efforts. Private sector experts will also be consulted.The South Korean side will furnish its own boats, along with a drone and a dozen officials to assist search efforts.The two sides will have additional discussions over specific search areas and procedures.Thirty-three South Koreans and two Hungarians were on board a tour boat when it sank in the Danube River in Budapest on May 29th after it was hit by a larger cruise ship.Three South Koreans remain missing, while 23 South Koreans and two Hungarian crew members have been confirmed dead.