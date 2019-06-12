Moon Condemns Attack on Norwegian Tanker

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has condemned an attack on a Norwegian tanker in the Gulf of Oman on Thursday.Moon, who was in Norway the same day for a state visit, said at a luncheon attended by King Harald V in the city of Bergen that terrorist attacks on private ships can never be justified.CNN reported that the Norwegian tanker and one other vessel were hit in what appeared to be well-planned and coordinated attacks in the Gulf of Oman near the Strait of Hormuz.A nearby Hyundai Merchant cargo ship rescued all crew members of the two tankers after receiving a distress call.Moon said he would like to express words of comfort to the victims. He said that South Korea strongly condemns terrorist attacks on private ships and that the country will take firm measures against such attacks.He also said that he had concrete discussions with Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg regarding bilateral cooperation in several sectors, including shipbuilding, science, technology and Arctic research.