Skipper of Cruiser That Hit Ill-fated Tour Boat in Hungary Released

Photo : YONHAP News

The captain of a cruise ship suspected of hitting a tour boat full of South Korean tourists in the Danube River last month has been released on bail.According to Hungarian media, a local court upheld an earlier decision and released the Viking Sigyn cruiser’s Ukrainian skipper, Yuriy Chaplinsky, on bail on Thursday morning.The 64-year-old was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of criminal misconduct following the May 29th deadly sinking.The prosecution had appealed the court’s decision to release him, arguing that he represents a flight risk and may destroy evidence, but the court disagreed with this assessment.Chaplinsky paid 15 million Hungarian forints, or about 62 million won, on bail. He is required to wear an electronic anklet, faces travel restrictions and will be summoned twice per week for police questioning.Twenty-three South Koreans and two Hungarians were killed when their tour boat, the Hableany, sunk in the Danube River late last month after allegedly being hit by the larger Viking Sigyn. Three South Koreans remain missing.