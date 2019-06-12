Pompeo Sees 'Varied' Response to Chinese Security Threat from Asian Allies

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that there is a "varied" response to growing Chinese security threats by American allies in Asia.The top diplomat made the remarks on a U.S. radio show on Wednesday in response to the question of whether U.S. allies in Asia, such as South Korea, Japan and the Philippines, are alert to the national security risks posed by China.Pompeo said that the "whole world was too slow and a little bit asleep watching as the pot began to boil and the risk began to increase."He added that the U.S. has taken serious efforts and has done its task of educating and informing others about these risks. He said real progress is now seen.Pompeo's remarks may be regarded as an indirect pressure on allies to join the U.S.’ anti-Huawei campaign.South Korean tech companies have been in a dilemma as the U.S. has been urging its allies to stop trading with the Chinese telecom giant, citing security risks.