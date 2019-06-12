Moon Visits Bergen, Tours S. Korean-built Vessel

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in on Thursday visited Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city and center of Norway’s maritime transportation industries.Moon inspected Haakonsvern, the main base of the Royal Norwegian Navy, and toured a South Korean-built multi-role logistics vessel delivered to the country in January.The vessel is the Norwegian Navy’s largest warship.Moon also held a luncheon earlier in the day with Bergen Mayor Marte Persen and discussed ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the areas of maritime affairs and shipbuilding.After visiting the naval base, Moon and First Lady Kim Jung-sook toured the home of renowned composer Edvard Grieg together with King Harald the Fifth.