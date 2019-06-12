BP Calls for National Assembly to Convene Even Without LKP

Photo : YONHAP News

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party(BP) says it may convene a National Assembly session without the major opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) if a deal is not reached with them by the weekend.BP Floor Leader Oh Shin-hwan said at the party's supreme council meeting on Friday that they will have to put the National Assembly back on track in case normalization efforts fail due to interparty conflict.He stressed that resuming parliamentary activity is a matter of volition, and that the decision to do so should be made from a broad viewpoint that is unmoved by smaller issues.Oh stressed the National Assembly should open by next week, adding the ratification of key International Labor Organization conventions also be discussed at a parliamentary session in June, pointing out a wide gap regarding the issue between ruling and opposition camps.Parliament has failed to convene in nearly two months amid political disagreements.