S. Korea's Agro-Fishery Exports to Vietnam on Rapid Rise

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s exports of agro-fishery products to Vietnam have been rising significantly thanks to Hallyu, or the Korean Wave phenomenon.According to the Korea Agro-Fisheries and Food Trade Corporation on Friday, 224-point-two million U.S. dollar worth of South Korean products were exported to Vietnam between January and April.It accounts for more than seven percent of outbound shipments of Korean agro-fishery goods over the cited period, and marks a 27-point-five percent increase compared to last year.The four-month performance also equals to about half of all exports to Vietnam last year, which at 447-point-five million dollars marked a growth of nearly 20 percent from 2017.The increases were attributed to rapid growth of South Korean products and culture among Vietnamese people, thanks in part to the popularity of Park Hang-seo, Korean head coach of Vietnam's national football team.