U-20 World Cup Final to Be Cheered, Watched at Sangam Stadium

The World Cup Stadium in Seoul will be open over the weekend for those who want to cheer on the South Korean men's football team as it looks to secure its first-ever FIFA Under-20 World Cup championship.According to the Korea Football Association and the Seoul Metropolitan Government, a joint cheering event will be held at the stadium located in Sangam-dong in the Mapo District from 11 p.m. on Saturday.After the event opens with a singing performance and cheering practices, the participants will watch the match live via large-sized electronic panels within the stadium. The final of the U-20 World Cup between South Korea and Ukraine will begin in Lodz, Poland at 1 a.m. Sunday Korea time.Anyone can take part in the event, but carrying liquor or other items such as fire crackers and glass bottles, which can pose a threat to public safety will be restricted.The municipal government is encouraging participants to use public transportation citing the lack of parking spaces around the stadium. They are also considering moving up the time to launch daily bus and subway services on Sunday to help people get home after the event.Team Korea beat Ecuador 1-0 in the semifinals earlier this week, becoming the country’s first-ever men's team to reach the final of a FIFA tournament.