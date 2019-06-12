New Vice FM Talks with US Counterpart on the Phone

Photo : YONHAP News

First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young talked on the phone with U.S. Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan for the first time since taking office.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Friday that during the 20 minute conversation, the two officials agreed that President Donald Trump's visit to South Korea later this month will serve as an important opportunity to discuss strengthening the bilateral alliance and achieving lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula through denuclearization.Sullivan congratulated Cho's recent inauguration and expressed hope for close communication and coordination to continue advancing the two countries' relations.Cho also vowed to actively communicate and cooperate with the U.S. at an important time for the alliance and also progress in the Korean Peninsula peace process.The two also agreed to meet face-to-face in the near future for more talks.