S. Korea Elected to UN ECOSOC for 5th Consecutive Time

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has been elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council(ECOSOC) for the fifth straight time.Seoul's Foreign Ministry said Saturday that UN General Assembly members cast a vote at the UN headquarters in New York on Friday, electing South Korea as one of the 54 ECOSOC member states during the 2020 to 2022 term.It will be South Korea’s ninth three-year term on the UN organ and the fifth consecutive one, dating back to 2008.ECOSOC is one of three key entities, along with the General Assembly and the Security Council, that play a major role in planning and implementing the UN's global development goals and is responsible for coordinating and reviewing the UN's work on economic and social issues.