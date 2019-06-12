N. Korea: Inter-Korean Declarations are Milestones for Peace, Prosperity

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea said Saturday that summit agreements reached between President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in April and September last year are milestones for peace and prosperity.North Korean propaganda outlet Uriminzokkiri said in a commentary that the summit declarations from last year succeed the spirit of the first-ever inter-Korean summit agreement, and that they are all milestones for peace, prosperity and unification.Saturday marks the 19th anniversary of the very first inter-Korean summit held on June 15th, 2000.It assessed the inter-Korean agreements were a realistic declaration of peace to end the threat of war and hostile relations on the Korean Peninsula and to turn the peninsula into a permanent peace zone.The outlet called for accelerated implementation of the joint agreements, noting there are signals the situation may backtrack due to "sabotage by anti-unification forces."The Rodong Sinmun, the newspaper of the North's ruling party, also carried an article describing the 2000 summit declaration as a landmark event in Korean history.