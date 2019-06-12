Hungary to Commemorate Boat Crash in Cooperation with S. Korea

Photo : KBS News

The Hungarian government said it will commemorate the South Korean victims of the deadly tourist boat sinking on the Danube River late last month in a way commensurate with the preferences of Seoul.Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban announced on Friday that his country will discuss ways to commemorate the victims of the maritime tragedy with the South Korean government.He hinted at the establishment of a memorial at or near the accident site in accordance with Seoul's wishes.Meanwhile, Korean and Hungarian authorities have expanded the search area for the three South Koreans that remain missing to 215 kilometers downstream from the accident siteHungary said it will mobilize two helicopters, 19 boats and some 60 officers in the operation.Local police have also set up a task force to monitor Yuriy Chaplinsky, the Ukrainian captain of a larger cruise ship which allegedly hit the boat with the South Koreans on board, causing it to capsize and sink.Chaplinsky was freed on bail earlier this week following questioning.