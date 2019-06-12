S. Korea Finishes Second in U-20 World Cup after Loss to Ukraine

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea finished in second place at the FIFA U-20 World Cup following a 3-1 loss to Ukraine in the final at Lodz Stadium in Poland on Saturday.Lee Kang-in scored a penalty goal in the fifth minute to give South Korea an early lead, but Ukraine scored three goals for their first title.Vladyslav Supriaha scored twice and Heorhii Tsitaishvili scored a late dagger with two minutes to go in regulation.South Korea failed to win its first title at the FIFA youth tournament, but still enjoyed its best performance at the biennial competition, surpassing its fourth-place finish in 1983 in Mexico.