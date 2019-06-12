Lee Kang-in Wins Golden Ball as Tournament MVP

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-win won the Golden Ball award as the best player of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland on Saturday.Lee scored South Korea's lone goal in their 3-1 loss to Ukraine in the final at Lodz Stadium in the city of Lodz earlier in the day.The 18-year-old playmaker helped lead South Korea to the runner-up finish, the country's best performance ever at the biennial tournament after the fourth-place finish in 1983 in Mexico.Lee had two goals and four assists in seven matches during the country's unexpected championship run.Lee has become the first South Korean man to win the top individual award at a FIFA international tournament. Previous Golden Ball winners at the U-20 tournament include Diego Maradona, Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Paul Pogba.