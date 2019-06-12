Moon Returns from Trip to Northern Europe

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has returned home from a week-long trip to Finland, Norway and Sweden in Northern Europe.The president arrived in Seoul Airport in Seongman on Sunday after summit talks with Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in the Swedish city of Saltsjobaden the previous day.In the summit, President Moon discussed ways to enhance cooperation and exchanges between the two nations and asked for Sweden's continued role in settling peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.During his back-to-back state visits to the three Nordic nations, Moon delivered a couple of major speeches on the Korea peace process.In a key note speech delivered at the Oslo Forum in Norway, Moon stressed inter-Korean peace and vowed to realize "peace for people."In a speech at the Swedish parliament, Moon said that the international community is ready to ease economic sanctions on North Korea and provide firm security guarantees if the North engages in dialogue and wins trust.The president also held summit talks with the leaders of the three European countries on ways to expand cooperation in trade and diverse areas.