Domestic Sales of Hyundai, Kia Hit All-time High

Hyundai Motor Company, South Korea's largest automaker and its affiliate, Kia Motors saw their domestic sales hit an all-time high this year.Hyundai Motor Group said on Sunday that Hyundai and Kia sold a combined 523-thousand-600 units during the first five months of the year, surpassing the previous record 517-thousand-900 posted in 2002.Hyundai sold 323-thousand units during the cited period, the second highest record after its all-time high of 335-thousand-700 units in 2002. Hyundai surpassed the 300-thousand mark for the first time in 17 years.Kia posted its all-time high 221-thousand-700 last year and topped the 200-thousand mark for the five-month period for the fourth consecutive year since 2006.The two automakers accounted for 72-point-six percent of the local auto market during the five months to hit the highest since 2013.