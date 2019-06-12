Gov't to Adopt Low-impact Development in Planned Cities

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will seek eco-friendly development for its plan to build new satellite cities around Seoul.The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said on Sunday that it will sign a memorandum of understanding with three state agencies on Monday to cooperate for low-impact development for the government's project to build 110-thousand apartments in Gyeonggi Province.Low-impact development is a sustainable land planning and engineering design approach that conserves natural areas wherever possible and minimizes the development impact on hydrology.The government announced last month that it will build new towns in Namyangju, Goyang, Hanam, Bucheon and Gyeyang in Incheon.The Land Ministry plans to actively adopt low-impact development to build eco-friendly urban areas by creating parks and green spaces in one third of the areas.