US to Reach out to S. Korea, Other Allies over Hormuz Strait Attack Response

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the U.S. will seek cooperation from its allies, including South Korea, to guarantee freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz.Speaking on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pompeo addressed the recent attacks on two oil tankers near the strait in the Gulf of Oman last week, which Washington says Iran is behind.Pompeo said countries such as South Korea, Indonesia, Japan and China are “incredibly dependent” on the resources transiting through the Strait of Hormuz, noting that 80 percent of Chinese crude oil imports are delivered through the strait.He said that the U.S. will always defend freedom of navigation and that it would reach out to countries and try to elicit their help in “keeping that strait open.”As to how to achieve its goal, Pompeo said the U.S. does not seek war with Iran, but is ready to take actions, including military options, to restore deterrence in the region.The Strait of Hormuz is a key shipping lane through which around a third of the world’s petrochemical shipments pass. Around 80 percent of South Korea's oil imports come from the Middle East and about 73 percent of that comes through the strait.