S. Korea's U-20 Footballers Return to Warm Welcome in S. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea’s men’s national U-20 football team has been warmly received upon their return to Korea on Monday following a second-place finish in the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Poland the previous day.They are scheduled to attend a celebratory ceremony and meet fans in front of Seoul City Hall later in the day.During the event, team manager Chung Jung-yong and the players will speak about the tournament, including midfielder Lee Kang-in, who was the first South Korean player selected as the best player in the U-20 World Cup with the “Golden Ball Award.”This year’s tournament marked the first time any South Korean men’s national team advanced to the final of a FIFA tournament.The U-20 team’s historic run, which included five consecutive wins against challenging opponents such as Argentina, Senegal and Japan, ended with a 3-1 loss against Ukraine in the final match at Lodz Stadium in Poland on Saturday.