Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Wins Sydney Film Festival's Top Award

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean dark comedy film “Parasite” directed by Bong Joon-ho has won the Sydney Film Festival's top award.The South Korean director received the “Sydney Film Prize” award at the festival’s closing ceremony at the State Theater in Sydney on Sunday night.The award comes after Bong became the first South Korean director to win the top Palme d’Or prize at Cannes Film Festival late last month.The Sydney Film Festival's jury president, John Maynard, said the film has “an outrageous disregard for genre conventions -- it is tender and brutal; beautiful and harsh; funny and tragic and a masterwork in its exploration of class."Awarded since 2008, the Sydney Film Prize goes to the most "audacious, cutting-edge and courageous" film among its official entries, according to the festival.The South Korean film will be released in Australia beginning next week.